Man seriously injured after being assaulted outside The Manchester pub on Blackpool Promenade

A man was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured in an altercation with a bouncer at a Blackpool bar.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
The man, aged in his early 60s, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was assaulted outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 9.30pm last Saturday (October 21).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and a number of door staff were arrested and taken into custody.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called to The Manchester pub on the Promenade, Blackpool after a man was reportedly assaulted by security at around 9.30 on Saturday, October 21Police were called to The Manchester pub on the Promenade, Blackpool after a man was reportedly assaulted by security at around 9.30 on Saturday, October 21
Two other men, both aged 25, were also arrested following the altercation.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of section 4 public order and has been dealt with by community resolution, while the other was arrested on suspicion of assault before being released with no further action taken.

The Manchester and its owner The Stonegate Group were approached for comment.

In March, Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson, 55, died after suffering a fatal head injury in a fight with Burnley fans outside The Manchester pub.

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed pending further inquiries.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.37pm on Saturday, October 21, to the Promenade, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 4 public order and dealt with by community resolution.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released no further action.”