A man found not guilty by a jury of biting off a customer’s ear in a pub brawl has been sentenced for assaulting him.

Thomas Horn admitted attacking the 19-year-old and another man during a fight in Garstang two years ago.

The teenager was punched in the face by Horn and lost part of an ear during the brawl involving others.

One man had part of his ear bitten off after a fight broke out inside the Kings Arms pub in High Street, Garstang | Stephen Hampson

A jury at Preston Crown Court acquitted Horn of inflicting the bite after he was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

But this week he was given a 12-month community order for common assault against both men in the same fracas.

At the original trial Judge Richard Gioserano heard the fight broke out at the Kings Arms in High Street, Garstang after someone made a joke about the 19-year-old’s hair.

Horn punched the teenager in the face and then, as tempers appeared to be cooling, he assaulted the other man.

The 19-year-old who had part of his ear bitten off made a victim statement to the court which said the incident had had a serious impact on him.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

At this week’s sentencing hearing Judge Gioserano was urged to award compensation to the victim for his pain and suffering.

The judge told Horn: “This case was adjourned for sentencing for two counts of common assault after your acquittal by a jury of a more serious charge.

“I take the view that these two common assaults were too serious for a fine. Violence on licensed premises is always dangerous because whatever the intention of the person using the violence . . . it can lead to an escalation and things can quickly get out of control and people end up seriously hurt. That is what happened here.

“The jury didn’t convict you of biting the man’s ear. You are not being sentenced that you inflicted that injury on him.

“You committed two assaults, not just one. I don’t think there was any justification for either of the assaults.

“Things started as a bit of a joke about (his) hair and you walked up and punched him in the face. Being in drink is no excuse. What you are not entitled to do in drink is turn on other people for no reason at all.”

Judge Gioserano said that Horn, of Dockinsall Lane, Out Rawcliffe, was of previous good character and added: “There are many positive aspects to you – unfortunately the other elements of your character came to the fore.”

He gave Horn a community order for 12 months and ordered him to do 80 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

And he warned him: “If you don’t see this order through you are putting yourself in line for a prison sentence.”

He made no order for compensation but ordered Horn to pay £100 court costs.