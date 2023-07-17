Here are the details of some of the incidents officers responded to:

Driver arrested after joining M6 in seriously damaged car

A motorist decided to join the M6 at around 1am on Sunday morning (July 17) despite the bonnet and front wheel of their vehicle virtually falling apart.

Concerned motorists quickly called 999 to report the driver, who was reaching speeds of around 20mph and weaving between lanes.

Patrols raced to the area where they found the vehicle being followed by two other cars.

The drivers had stayed behind the vehicle with their hazard warning lights on to alert others to the potential danger.

Police said the actions of those quick-thinking motorists may well have stopped somebody from being seriously injured or killed.

A man was charged with failing to provide a specimen for testing after joining the M6 in a damaged car (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“It’s no exaggeration to say they may have helped prevent a serious collision,” a spokesman for the force added.

Officers pulled the driver over between junctions 31A (Haighton) and 32 (Broughton).

The driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample for testing.

He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for testing.

Drink-driver arrested after failing roadside test

A man was stopped in Fylde Road, Preston, after his car was seen being driven erratically on Sunday (July 16).

He blew 127 for alcohol at the roadside. The legal limit is 35.

A 52-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (July 17).

Man caught twice the drink-drive legal limit

A man was reported to be drink-driving in Blackpool in the early hours of Monday morning (July 17).

His vehicle was tracked down and he was tested for alcohol at the roadside, where he gave a reading of 84.

A 36-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

Woman charged with drink-driving after crashing into car

A woman collided with a car after she was spotted getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol on Saturday evening (July 17).

The incident occurred in a car park in Blackpool.

Officers attended and the driver was tested for alcohol. She blew 114 at the roadside.

A woman in her 50s was later charged with drink-driving.

If you suspect someone you know is drink-driving, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.