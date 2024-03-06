Man punched train driver multiple times before standing on track at Moss Side railway station
Police received an emergency call to Moss Side railway station following a disturbance on a train.
A passenger had reportedly punched the train driver multiple times before assaulting the conductor.
He then stood on the track to prevent the train from moving.
A 34-year-old man was arrested when British Transport Police arrived.
He was later charged with two counts of assault, a public order offence and railway trespass
He was also immediately recalled to prison.
