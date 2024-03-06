Man punched train driver multiple times before standing on track at Moss Side railway station

The man also stood on the track to prevent the train from moving.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Mar 2024, 18:25 GMT
Police received an emergency call to Moss Side railway station following a disturbance on a train.

A passenger had reportedly punched the train driver multiple times before assaulting the conductor.

He then stood on the track to prevent the train from moving.

A 34-year-old man was arrested when British Transport Police arrived.

He was later charged with two counts of assault, a public order offence and railway trespass

He was also immediately recalled to prison.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

