Man performed sex act in front of woman on number 11 bus to St Annes

Fifty nine year Stewart Wilkes pleasured himself in full view of the lady .

In her victim's impact statement read by prosecutor Will Alexander to Blackpool Magistrates court, she said: “I was very shocked. I have never witnessed anything like it before.

"I don't want to go on the bus anymore."

Stewart Wilkes

Wilkes, of St Albans Road, St Annes admitted indecent exposure.

He has previous convictions for sex offences.

Steven Duffy, defending said: “This was a disgraceful act .

“My client was arrested after his picture was circulated on Facebook.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

“His actions were carried out because he had returned to alcohol . He thought he could control it but he couldn’t.”

Sentencing Wilkes, chairman of the Bench Brian Horrocks said: “Thus was a distasteful way to behave in public. To be blunt it has to stop.”

Wilkes was ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation.

He was also given an 18 week jail term suspended for two years with 30 rehabilitation days.