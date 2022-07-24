Man pepper sprayed and arrested after punching and kicking staff at Blackpool North rail station

One staff member was punched in the face by the assailant while another was kicked.

The man was arrested by British Transport Police officers, with pepper spray used to subdue him.

Officers said the offender was interviewed and released, but investigations are ongoing. CCTV footage is being gathered, along with further statements from those in the area at the time.

Blackpool North station

