Man ordered to remove graffiti after being caught vandalising tram stops and bus shelters in Fleetwood

The suspect was spotted by an officer on patrol in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were shown footage of a suspect after being made aware of a man who was damaging tram stops and bus shelters in Fleetwood.

Eagle-eyed PCSO Ben Jones saw the man a short time later while on patrol.

Officers were made aware of a man who was damaging tram stops and bus shelters in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers were made aware of a man who was damaging tram stops and bus shelters in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers were made aware of a man who was damaging tram stops and bus shelters in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was formally identified and admitted to the offences.

He was given a community resolution, part of which involved him personally cleaning the bus shelters and removing the graffiti.

What is a community resolution?

A community resolution is a way of dealing with an offender which is proportionate to lower level crime.

It can be offered when the offender admits an offence, in most cases, where the victim has agreed that they do not want more formal action taken.

Click HERE to find out more.

Related topics:FleetwoodSuspectLancashireLancashire PoliceBlackpool