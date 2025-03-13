Blackpool rooftop standoff sees Lancashire Police close Preston Old Road near Morrisons Daily
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene in Preston Old Road, across the road from the Mere Park pub, after the man climbed onto the roof of a house at around 11am.
Three fire engines were deployed Preston Old Road, but were no longer required on arrival. They were joined at the scene by two ambulances.
Lancashire Police said the incident was a ‘concern for safety’ and was resolved safely. The closed section of road has since reopened.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 11.09am today (Thursday, March 13) we were called to reports of a concern for welfare on Preston Old Road, Blackpool.
“Officers attended and the matter was safely resolved.”
A fire service spokesperson added: “This was a police/ambulance led investigation, upon arrival the fire service was no longer required.”