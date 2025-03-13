Blackpool rooftop standoff sees Lancashire Police close Preston Old Road near Morrisons Daily

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:29 BST
Emergency services were involved in a rooftop stand-off with a young man in Blackpool this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene in Preston Old Road, across the road from the Mere Park pub, after the man climbed onto the roof of a house at around 11am.

Most Popular

Keep ahead of all breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police and fire crews were called to reports of a man on a roof in Preston Old Road, Blackpoolplaceholder image
Police and fire crews were called to reports of a man on a roof in Preston Old Road, Blackpool | Submitted

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Three fire engines were deployed Preston Old Road, but were no longer required on arrival. They were joined at the scene by two ambulances.

Lancashire Police said the incident was a ‘concern for safety’ and was resolved safely. The closed section of road has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 11.09am today (Thursday, March 13) we were called to reports of a concern for welfare on Preston Old Road, Blackpool.

“Officers attended and the matter was safely resolved.”

A fire service spokesperson added: “This was a police/ambulance led investigation, upon arrival the fire service was no longer required.”

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice