Man obsessed ex partner was having an affair made Face Time

A St Annes man who was obsessed by thoughts his ex partner was having an affair made FaceTime threats to her .

By Simon Drury
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:44 pm

Craig Miller, 35, of Holmefield Road, admitted making malicious communications when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He also admitted possessing cocaine.

Blackpool magistrates court

The court heard that he had been contacting his former partner and had gone to her home in Blackpool and searched it.

Later he called her and said he would damage her place of work.

Miller was bailed until April 1.