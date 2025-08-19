A man was attacked and robbed in St Annes at the weekend.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was mugged near Ashton Gardens in Clifton Drive shortly before 1.30am on Sunday (August 17).

His assailants are both described as slim with dark hair and wearing activewear. Both had black shorts and trainers. One had a blue top, whilst the other was wearing a grey top.

The victim, a man in his 30’s, was robbed by two men near Ashton Gardens in Clifton Drive, St Annes shortly before 1.30am on Sunday (August 17) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for the public’s help following a reported attempted robbery in St Annes.

“We were called to Clifton Drive just before 1.30am on Sunday (August 17) where it’s reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two men near to Ashton Gardens.

“An altercation has ensued, which has resulted in the victim being assaulted and pushed to the floor, where the men have then tried to take his backpack and belongings.

“The men are described as slim, both with dark hair and wearing activewear. Both had black shorts and trainers. One had a blue top, whilst the other was wearing a grey top.

“Our investigation is underway including CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, but if you saw this incident, we’d like for you to get in touch.

“We’re particularly interested in doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage that could help our investigation. If you can help, please get in touch via 101 quoting log 0130 of August 17.”