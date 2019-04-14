Man missing from Scotland thought to be in Blackpool

Police are appealing for help tracing a Scottish man missing from home who is thought to be in Blackpool.

Russell Calder, 59, was last seen passing Bent Cemetery, in Hamilton on April 10.

Hamilton police said: "Russell is 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, short brown hair wearing blue jeans, black jacket, blue shirt and grey boots. If seen please call 101 quote incident number 0004 11/04/19."

and Lancashire Police said Mr Calder was thought to have made his way to Blackpool and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch with their Scottish colleagues.