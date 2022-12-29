Man left with 'serious stab wound to his stomach' after Blackpool attack
Police in Blackpool are appealing for information after a man was stabbed following an attack by a group of people on Wednesday (December 28, 2022).
Police say that a man in his 30s was attacked by “five to six people” close to St Paul’s Medical Centre in Dickson Road at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.
The man suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach area and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he is still recovering.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.
Temp Det Insp Mat Frith, of Blackpool CID, said: “If you were in the area around that time and have any information to offer please contact ourselves.
“Similarly if you were driving past the area around that time and have dashboard mounted camera footage on your vehicle please could you check if you have captured anything.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0903 of December 28.