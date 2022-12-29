Police say that a man in his 30s was attacked by “five to six people” close to St Paul’s Medical Centre in Dickson Road at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

The man suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach area and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he is still recovering.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Dickson Road

Temp Det Insp Mat Frith, of Blackpool CID, said: “If you were in the area around that time and have any information to offer please contact ourselves.

“Similarly if you were driving past the area around that time and have dashboard mounted camera footage on your vehicle please could you check if you have captured anything.”

