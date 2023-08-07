Three attackers approached the victim, a man in his 30s, on Bibby Road before hitting him over the head on July 13.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket.

Two people – an 18-year old man and a 17-year-old boy – were arrested in relation to the incident in July.

Do you recognise this person? Officers want to trace him in connection with an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Monday (August 7) released a CCTV image of a person they wanted to identify in connection with the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re now looking to speak with the male pictured, who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.