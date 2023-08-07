News you can trust since 1873
Man left with fractured eye socket after being attacked by three people in Bispham

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after he was brutally attacked by three people in Bispham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

Three attackers approached the victim, a man in his 30s, on Bibby Road before hitting him over the head on July 13.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket.

Two people – an 18-year old man and a 17-year-old boy – were arrested in relation to the incident in July.

Do you recognise this person? Officers want to trace him in connection with an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this person? Officers want to trace him in connection with an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on Monday (August 7) released a CCTV image of a person they wanted to identify in connection with the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re now looking to speak with the male pictured, who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises the male pictured or has information about the incident is asked to please contact 101 – quoting log 1628 of July 13.”