Man left with fractured eye socket after being attacked by three people in Bispham
Three attackers approached the victim, a man in his 30s, on Bibby Road before hitting him over the head on July 13.
The victim sustained a fractured eye socket.
Two people – an 18-year old man and a 17-year-old boy – were arrested in relation to the incident in July.
Officers on Monday (August 7) released a CCTV image of a person they wanted to identify in connection with the assault.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re now looking to speak with the male pictured, who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.
“Anyone who recognises the male pictured or has information about the incident is asked to please contact 101 – quoting log 1628 of July 13.”