A man was left with a fractured eye socket after he was attacked in the toilets of a pub in Blackpool.

The assault occurred at The Manchester pub on the Promenade in the early hours of June 25.

A man in his 20s suffered a fractured eye socket after being attacked in the pub’s toilets.

Officers on Thursday (November 16) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them following a serious assault at a pub in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you recognise any of the men or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0950 of June 25.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.