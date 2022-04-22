Man left with fractured cheek and eye socket after altercation in St Annes

A man in his 60s was walking along The Crescent when an altercation broke out at around 1.30pm on Thursday, April 14.

The victim was attacked by another man, leaving him with a fractured cheek bone and eye socket which later required surgery.

Officers said the attacker made off from the scene.

Detectives on Friday (April 22) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

“The victim has been left with some shocking injuries and we want to find the person responsible,” DC Mark Whittle, of Blackpool CID, said.

“I am asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, or urging him to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1802 of April 14.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a serious assault in St Annes. (Credit: Lancashire Police)