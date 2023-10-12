News you can trust since 1873
Man jailed for four months after stealing ‘£1,300’ from till during burglary in Blackpool

A man has been jailed after stealing ‘£1,300’ from a till during a burglary at a commercial building in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary at a commercial building in Blackpool.

Gould, 27, of Central Drive, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to four months in prison.

Insp Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime that often leaves victims feeling vulnerable and unsafe, whether that be at a place of work or in their own homes.

Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team take this type of incident very seriously, and I hope this result shows that.

“We will continue to work with partners and the community to bring those that believe this activity is acceptable to justice.

“I hope this sentence gives Gould's victims some measure of comfort.”

To report crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.