Man jailed for four months after stealing ‘£1,300’ from till during burglary in Blackpool
Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary at a commercial building in Blackpool.
Gould, 27, of Central Drive, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to four months in prison.
Insp Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime that often leaves victims feeling vulnerable and unsafe, whether that be at a place of work or in their own homes.
“Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team take this type of incident very seriously, and I hope this result shows that.
“We will continue to work with partners and the community to bring those that believe this activity is acceptable to justice.
“I hope this sentence gives Gould's victims some measure of comfort.”
