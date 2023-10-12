A man has been jailed after stealing ‘£1,300’ from a till during a burglary at a commercial building in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary at a commercial building in Blackpool.

Gould, 27, of Central Drive, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to four months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Insp Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime that often leaves victims feeling vulnerable and unsafe, whether that be at a place of work or in their own homes.

Jake Gould stole approximately £1,300 from a till during a burglary in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team take this type of incident very seriously, and I hope this result shows that.

“We will continue to work with partners and the community to bring those that believe this activity is acceptable to justice.

“I hope this sentence gives Gould's victims some measure of comfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.