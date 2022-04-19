Man jailed for attempted robbery absconds from HMP Kirkham as public urged to stay away

Jack Joynson absconded from HMP Kirkham on Monday (April 18).

The 21-year-old was serving a four year sentence for offences including attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Joynson is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slight build with brown hair, blue eyes and clean shaven.

He also has the word 'Dad' tattooed on his right arm.

Insp Helen Bevan, of Lancashire Police, said: "He could be violent and we would urge the public not to approach him.

“If you have seen him, or a man matching his description, call the police immediately.”

Police are appealing for information to find wanted prison absconder Jack Joynson. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1550 of April 18.