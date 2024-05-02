Man jailed after being charged with eight shoplifting offences by Lancashire Police
A man has been given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences.
Anthony Monaghan was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and attempted robbery after entering a store in the Thornton-Cleveleys area.
Monaghan, 58, of no fixed address, was later charged with eight shoplifting offences and one attempted robbery offence.
The incidents occurred between January 12 and April 20.
Monaghan on Tuesday was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the shoplifting offences.
He will reappear before the courts on May 29 2024 in relation to the attempted robbery.