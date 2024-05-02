Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences.

Anthony Monaghan was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and attempted robbery after entering a store in the Thornton-Cleveleys area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Monaghan was given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monaghan, 58, of no fixed address, was later charged with eight shoplifting offences and one attempted robbery offence.

The incidents occurred between January 12 and April 20.

Monaghan on Tuesday was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the shoplifting offences.