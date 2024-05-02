Man jailed after being charged with eight shoplifting offences by Lancashire Police

The incidents occurred between January 12 and April 20.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences.

Anthony Monaghan was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and attempted robbery after entering a store in the Thornton-Cleveleys area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anthony Monaghan was given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)Anthony Monaghan was given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anthony Monaghan was given a prison sentence after being charged with eight shoplifting offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Monaghan, 58, of no fixed address, was later charged with eight shoplifting offences and one attempted robbery offence.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The incidents occurred between January 12 and April 20.

Monaghan on Tuesday was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the shoplifting offences.

He will reappear before the courts on May 29 2024 in relation to the attempted robbery.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceCourtsLancashire