Man injured and tram damaged as police respond to several incidents following Fleetwood v Blackpool match

A man was injured and a tram was damaged as police responded to several incidents following the Fleetwood v Blackpool match.

The first incident occurred when a tram was damaged close to Wingrove Road and Radcliffe Road at around 10pm on Thursday (November 2).

An object was thrown during the incident and a man suffered a “minor head injury” as a result.

During an unrelated incident near the Fleetwood FC ground, a firework was let off which spooked a police horse, causing it to bolt.

The rider suffered a sprained ankle and his welfare is being addressed.

The horse was not injured.

PC Stacy Hardy, Dedicated Football Officer for Blackpool FC and Fleetwood Town, said: “These incidents marred what should have been a good-natured, family-friendly fixture and we are taking them seriously.

“We are investigating and are determined to find out who was involved.

“If you have any information or mobile phone footage or images showing those involved we would urge you to get in touch.”