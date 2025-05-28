A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being attacked in Blackpool last night.

Emergency services were called to Park Road, at the junction with Hornby Road, after a man was found with head injuries at around 9.15pm.

Lancashire Police said he was rushed to hospital and remains in a 'serious condition'.

The force said four men have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody for questioning.

They are three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 55 – and a 23-yar-old man from Runcorn.

Emergency services at the scene in Hornby Road at the junction with Park Road in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, May 27) | Jen O'Grady

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1199 of May 27, 2025."