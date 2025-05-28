Breaking

Man in serious condition and four suspects in custody after Blackpool attack shuts Park Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th May 2025, 09:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being attacked in Blackpool last night.

Emergency services were called to Park Road, at the junction with Hornby Road, after a man was found with head injuries at around 9.15pm.

Lancashire Police said he was rushed to hospital and remains in a 'serious condition'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said four men have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody for questioning.

They are three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 55 – and a 23-yar-old man from Runcorn.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Emergency services at the scene in Hornby Road at the junction with Park Road in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, May 27)Emergency services at the scene in Hornby Road at the junction with Park Road in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, May 27)
Emergency services at the scene in Hornby Road at the junction with Park Road in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, May 27) | Jen O'Grady

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Park Road, Blackpool, at 9.15pm yesterday (May 27) following reports of an assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers have attended and found a man in his 50s with head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Following enquiries, four men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

“They are three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 55 – and a 23-yar-old man from Runcorn. They remain in custody at this time.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1199 of May 27, 2025."

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice