Man in serious condition and four suspects in custody after Blackpool attack shuts Park Road
Emergency services were called to Park Road, at the junction with Hornby Road, after a man was found with head injuries at around 9.15pm.
Lancashire Police said he was rushed to hospital and remains in a 'serious condition'.
The force said four men have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody for questioning.
They are three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 55 – and a 23-yar-old man from Runcorn.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Park Road, Blackpool, at 9.15pm yesterday (May 27) following reports of an assault.
“Our officers have attended and found a man in his 50s with head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
“Following enquiries, four men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.
“They are three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 55 – and a 23-yar-old man from Runcorn. They remain in custody at this time.
"Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1199 of May 27, 2025."