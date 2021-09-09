Man in his 90s injured after being struck by car in Bispham hit-and-run

The incident occurred in Warbreck Drive, close to the junction with Red Bank Road, at around 7.10pm yesterday (September 8).

A silver convertible was reversing near Bispham Hotel when it collided with a man in his 90s who was crossing the road.

Witnesses say the vehicle - thought to be a BMW 3 Series - initially stopped before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an arm injury and later discharged.

Detectives said a car matching the description of the vehicle has since been recovered in Bispham and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Michael Bellfield, of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations, said: "Witnesses say the driver was seen to initially get out of the car after the collision, before getting back into the vehicle and making off from the scene.

A man in his 90s was struck by a car in Warbreck Drive, close to the junction with Red Bank Road. (Credit: Google)

"I would appeal to him directly to do the right thing and contact police."

"Likewise I would also appeal to the public for help. Did you see all or part of this incident? Or were you in the area at around the same time and have CCTV or dashcam footage?

"If you do, please get in touch straight away."

Anybody with information has been urged to call police on 101, quoting log number 1293 of September 8.

You can also report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.