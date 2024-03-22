Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 70-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Queen Street in Blackpool at around 11.55pm on Friday, January 5.

He was attacked from behind, put into a headlock, then punched and kicked in the head while he lay on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was left with "severe injuries" following the assault.

Officers want to speak to these two suspects following an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Friday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.

"We are looking to identify the two men in the CCTV stills who we believe carried out the assault."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the suspects or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1500 of January 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.