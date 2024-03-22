Man in his 70s left with 'severe injuries' after being punched and kicked in head in Blackpool
A 70-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Queen Street in Blackpool at around 11.55pm on Friday, January 5.
He was attacked from behind, put into a headlock, then punched and kicked in the head while he lay on the floor.
The victim was left with "severe injuries" following the assault.
Officers on Friday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.
"We are looking to identify the two men in the CCTV stills who we believe carried out the assault."
If you recognise the suspects or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1500 of January 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.