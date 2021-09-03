Man in his 20s found dead in Fleetwood woodland

The man, aged in his 20s, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

Lancashire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly before 8.15am today (Friday, Sept 3) to reports that the body of a man had been found in woodland off Rossall Lane in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of a man in his 20s has been found in woodland off Rossall Lane in Fleetwood today (Friday, September 3)

"Officers attended and the man, aged in his 20s, has been identified and his next of kin informed. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

Officers had reportedly been searching the fields around Amounderness Way and Rossall Lane for the past two nights.

Late night drivers had reported police shining torches into fields between the Fleet Farm equestrian centre and Rossall School in the early morning hours.

Officers had reportedly been searching the fields around Amounderness Way and Rossall Lane for the past two nights. Pic: Google

Early this morning, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene off Rossall Lane to help recover the body.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.