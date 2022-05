Forty-seven-year-old David Tierney, of All Saints Road, St Annes, is alleged to have targeted homes when owners were on holiday.

Stolen in the crimes were high Class watches, jewellery cash and clothing.

He is also charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin, at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Blackpool Magistrates Court