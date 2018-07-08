Man in coma after being hit with CAR JACK during violent Blackpool street brawl - manhunt now launched

A 21-year-old man was left in a coma after being hit in the head by a car jack, police said.

Officers said the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, which specialises in head injuries, where he was in a serious but stable condition.

He was hurt in Branstree Road, Mereside, at around 6.15pm yesterday, during what police said was a “disagreement” between “two small groups of men.”

Detectives are now hunting 27-year-old Steven Higginson (inset), who they say may also have been hurt.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson called on witnesses to call 101 “at their earliest opportunity," if they see him.

She added: "He could also have been hurt during the incident and may need medical assistance.

The attack was not related to football.