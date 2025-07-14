A man suffered a wound to his arm in an aggravated burglary in Blackpool, police said.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called at 9.52pm Sunday evening to an address in Hornby Road, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

Man suffered a laceration to his arm during an aggravated burglary in Hornby Road, Blackpool

On arriving at the scene officers found a man in his 30’s with a laceration to his arm.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A spokesmand for Lancashire Police said: “Two men, aged 33 and 31, were later arrested in Staffordshire on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are currently in custody. “