A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following a serious assault outside of Funny Girls in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Dickson Road at around 9:45pm on Monday, October 23.

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following the attack. He has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on Thursday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.