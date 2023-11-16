News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Man hospitalised with head injury after serious assault outside Funny Girls in Blackpool

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following a serious assault outside of Funny Girls in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Dickson Road at around 9:45pm on Monday, October 23.

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following the attack. He has since been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Thursday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email 6347@lancashire.police.uk quoting log number 1524 of October 23.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us