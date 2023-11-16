Man hospitalised with head injury after serious assault outside Funny Girls in Blackpool
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following a serious assault outside of Funny Girls in Blackpool.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Dickson Road at around 9:45pm on Monday, October 23.
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following the attack. He has since been discharged.
Officers on Thursday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email 6347@lancashire.police.uk quoting log number 1524 of October 23.