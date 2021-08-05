Man hospitalised with 'head injury' after assault on Blackpool's Central Drive

Officers were called to reports someone had been attacked in Central Drive, near the junction with Palatine Road, at around 2.40pm.

A man in his 50s was found with a "head injury" when emergency services arrived, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

No details of any arrests have been released at this stage.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0765 of August 5.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.