CCTV images released after man hospitalised following stabbing in Blackpool street
Several men are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in Blackpool.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed in the back in Queen Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
On Monday (February 14), officers released images of several men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.
Anyone who recognises the men in the images or has any information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1079 of February 5.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
