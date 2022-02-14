CCTV images released after man hospitalised following stabbing in Blackpool street

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed in the back in Queen Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

On Monday (February 14), officers released images of several men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them in connection with a stabbing in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who recognises the men in the images or has any information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1079 of February 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.