CCTV images released after man hospitalised following stabbing in Blackpool street

Several men are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:15 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:16 pm

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed in the back in Queen Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 5.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

On Monday (February 14), officers released images of several men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them in connection with a stabbing in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who recognises the men in the images or has any information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1079 of February 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read More

Read More
Two people suffer 'serious facial injuries' after being attacked by group of thu...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.