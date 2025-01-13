Man found collapsed and "barely breathing" outside home in Blackpool
He was discovered “confused and barely breathing” outside a home in Beardshaw Avenue, off Ansdell Road, shortly before midnight last Thursday (January 9).
It’s not known how long the man was collapsed outside the property in freezing conditions. Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
There were fears he might have been assaulted and Lancashire Police made enquiries, but the force later confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.