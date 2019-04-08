Man fined for throwing punches at passersby in Blackpool

Have your say

A man was arrested after throwing punches at passersby in Blackpool.

Christopher Ashton, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He was fined £20 with £30 victims’ surcharge but Blackpool magistrates decided he could remain in the court precincts until noon instead of paying the financial penalties.

Ashton threw punches at people in Rigby Road, on Tuesday, prosecutor Adrian Hollamby said.

Ashton was initially apologetic, and police offered to take him home – but he could not given an address.

Defending, Stephen Duffy, said his client had mental health issues and described himself as sometimes with the angels and at other times with demons.

No-one had made an official complaint about Ashton’s behaviour, he said, and he had spent almost 24 hours in the cells.