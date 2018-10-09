Man due in court over alleged kidnap of eight-year-old boy in Blackpool amusement arcade

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged kidnap and sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in Blackpool's Golden Mile Amusements arcade.

David Bilton, 25, of Palatine Road in central Blackpool, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with child abduction and assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The eight-year-old was allegedly targeted at the Golden Mile Amusements arcade (Pic: Google Maps)

The boy, who cannot be identified by legal reasons, was allegedly targeted in a toilet cubicle at the seafront attraction on Sunday morning.