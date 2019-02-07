Man dodges jail after taking an imitation GUN into a Bispham pub

A man has escaped a jail term after carrying an imitation gun into a Bispham pub.

Anthony Wright, 32, of Mains Lane, Poulton, pleaded guilty to taking a .177 gas-powered Glock into the Squirrel, in Bispham Road, last month.

The Squirrel pub in Bispham Road, Bispham (Picture: Google Maps)

He appeared before magistrates in Blackpool and was sentenced to a 12 month-long community order with up to 15 days' rehab, and was also ordered to do 140 hours' unpaid community work, and told to pay £85 victims' surcharge.

The weapon was ordered to be destroyed.

Wright was arrested after showing punters the gun inside the pub, the court was told.

Defending, Brett Chappell said Wright had drunk a copious amount of alcohol to cope with the anniversary of his father's death.

He did not threaten anybody with the gun, Mr Chappell added.