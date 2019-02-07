Man dodges jail after taking an imitation GUN into a Bispham pub

A man has escaped a jail term after carrying an imitation gun into a Bispham pub.
Anthony Wright, 32, of Mains Lane, Poulton, pleaded guilty to taking a .177 gas-powered Glock into the Squirrel, in Bispham Road, last month.
He appeared before magistrates in Blackpool and was sentenced to a 12 month-long community order with up to 15 days' rehab, and was also ordered to do 140 hours' unpaid community work, and told to pay £85 victims' surcharge.
The weapon was ordered to be destroyed.
Wright was arrested after showing punters the gun inside the pub, the court was told.
Defending, Brett Chappell said Wright had drunk a copious amount of alcohol to cope with the anniversary of his father's death.
He did not threaten anybody with the gun, Mr Chappell added.