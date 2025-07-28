A man was detained under the Mental Health Act after running into traffic and smashing the windows of cars he forced to stop.

The 26-year-old was wrestled to the floor and restrained by police in Broadway, close to Rossall School, at around 9pm on Saturday.

It followed reports of a man running in front of oncoming cars and trams along Broadway, and even leaping onto the bonnet of one vehicle that he forced to a stop.

Two drivers had their windows smashed before the man was apprehended by police officers, but no one was injured.

Lancashire Police said a 26-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

A police spokesperson said: “We received two reports of criminal damage to cars after a man ran into the road in slow moving traffic.

“There were no injuries. A 26-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.”