Man detained under Mental Health Act after running into Fleetwood traffic and smashing car windows
The 26-year-old was wrestled to the floor and restrained by police in Broadway, close to Rossall School, at around 9pm on Saturday.
It followed reports of a man running in front of oncoming cars and trams along Broadway, and even leaping onto the bonnet of one vehicle that he forced to a stop.
Two drivers had their windows smashed before the man was apprehended by police officers, but no one was injured.
Lancashire Police said a 26-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.
A police spokesperson said: “We received two reports of criminal damage to cars after a man ran into the road in slow moving traffic.
“There were no injuries. A 26-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.”