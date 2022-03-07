Man denies three burglary charges

Lester Downey, formerly of Central Drive, now of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to burgling two premises on Church Street, Blackpool, one involving the alleged theft of a television.

He further denied burgling a beach hut on The Esplanade, Fleetwood.

Dominic Hodson, 32, of no fixed address is co accused with Downey on the charges relating to Church Street, Blackpool. He also denied the allegations .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistates Court