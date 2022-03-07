Man denies three burglary charges
A 20-year-old Blackpool man has denied three burglary charges.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:30 pm
Lester Downey, formerly of Central Drive, now of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to burgling two premises on Church Street, Blackpool, one involving the alleged theft of a television.
He further denied burgling a beach hut on The Esplanade, Fleetwood.
Dominic Hodson, 32, of no fixed address is co accused with Downey on the charges relating to Church Street, Blackpool. He also denied the allegations .
Blackpool Magistrates fixed their trial date on April 11.