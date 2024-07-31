Blackpool man 'covered in blood' taken to hospital after incident outside The Stanley Show Bar

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Jul 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
A man found ‘covered in blood’ outside a bar in Blackpool has been taken to hospital.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of an assault outside The Stanley Show Bar in Chapel Street at around 4.06pm yesterday.

A cordon was put in place while the injured man, described as ‘covered in blood’ by witnesses, was treated by paramedics.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Lancashire Police said no one has been arrested.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near The Stanley Show Bar in Chapel Street, Blackpool on TuesdayPolice and ambulance crews were called to the scene near The Stanley Show Bar in Chapel Street, Blackpool on Tuesday
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near The Stanley Show Bar in Chapel Street, Blackpool on Tuesday | Google

Police statement

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 4.06pm to Chapel Street, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital but released later. No arrests have been made.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

