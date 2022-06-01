Man continued to use names of Blackpool’s Trades Hotel and Kaos bar despite bankruptcy ruling

Neil Cropper, 41, of High Street, runs the Trades Hotel and Kaos bar.

He pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates Court to the offence under the Insolvency Act of using the name of the bar and hotel when prohibited.

He was ordered to pay £1,550 in fines and costs. Cropper told the e court he was still working at the High Street business where he draws a £300 a week wage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Magistrates heard that the use of the name Trades Hotel and Kaos Bar was a requirement of his lease.

After his bankruptcy he should have applied to a court to continue to use that name to trade and on its website and social media .

However he failed to do this.