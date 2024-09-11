Man charged with violent disorder in Blackpool
Glen Young, of Hawthorne Avenue, Fleetwood, was arrested in Fleetwood yesterday (Tuesday, September 10).
He has since been charged with violent disorder in relation to rioting in Blackpool on Saturday, August 3.
The 22-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Glen Young, 22, of Hawthorne Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with violent disorder.
“He’s been remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”