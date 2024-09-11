Man charged with violent disorder in Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Sep 2024

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with last month’s anti-immigration riots in Blackpool.

Glen Young, of Hawthorne Avenue, Fleetwood, was arrested in Fleetwood yesterday (Tuesday, September 10).

He has since been charged with violent disorder in relation to rioting in Blackpool on Saturday, August 3.

The 22-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Protesters initially gathered near Blackpool cenotaph but proceeded through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre by early evening. Credit: PA | PA

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Glen Young, 22, of Hawthorne Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with violent disorder.

“He’s been remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”

