Jay Cunningham, 28, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton is charged with carrying out the offence on July 3.

As well as raping the woman, he also stands accused of intentionally suffocating his alleged victim, making threats to kill her and possessing cannabis.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court today and was sent for trial at Preston Crown, where he will appear on August 3.

Blackpool Magistrates Court