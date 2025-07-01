Poulton man Alex Hughes, 32, on trial charged with raping and sexually assaulting child

A 32-year-old from Poulton is on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Alex Hughes, of Longfield Avenue, Poulton, is charged with 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Co-defendant Daniel Ford, 36, of Recreation Street, St Helens, is also charged with 13 counts of sexual assault against the child.

They pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences.

The pair remain in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, where a seven-day trial before HHJ Harris is due to conclude tomorrow.placeholder image
Hughes was granted bail during the trial, while Ford was remanded in custody.

Updates to follow...

