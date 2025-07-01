A 32-year-old from Poulton is on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Hughes, of Longfield Avenue, Poulton, is charged with 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Co-defendant Daniel Ford, 36, of Recreation Street, St Helens, is also charged with 13 counts of sexual assault against the child.

They pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair remain in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, where a seven-day trial before HHJ Harris is due to conclude tomorrow.

The pair remain in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, where a seven-day trial before HHJ Harris is due to conclude tomorrow.

Hughes was granted bail during the trial, while Ford was remanded in custody.

Updates to follow...