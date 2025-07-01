Poulton man Alex Hughes, 32, on trial charged with raping and sexually assaulting child
A 32-year-old from Poulton is on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
Alex Hughes, of Longfield Avenue, Poulton, is charged with 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.
Co-defendant Daniel Ford, 36, of Recreation Street, St Helens, is also charged with 13 counts of sexual assault against the child.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The pair remain in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, where a seven-day trial before HHJ Harris is due to conclude tomorrow.
Hughes was granted bail during the trial, while Ford was remanded in custody.
Updates to follow...