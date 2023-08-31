News you can trust since 1873
Man charged with murder and child cruelty following the death of a two-year-old boy in Blackpool

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a child in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Lancashire Police were called by the ambulance service a shortly after 11am on Saturday, August 19 to a report that a two-year-old boy had been found unresponsive at an address on Central Drive in the resort.

Officers attended and the child was taken to hospital, but he very sadly died from his injuries on Monday, August 21, with police adding “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Daniel Hardcastle of Central Drive, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 21 charged with Section 18 wounding and was remanded into custody.

Emergency services on Central Drive after a two-year-old was found unresponsive, and later died.Emergency services on Central Drive after a two-year-old was found unresponsive, and later died.
Emergency services on Central Drive after a two-year-old was found unresponsive, and later died.

But following the child’s death and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he has now been charged with murder and child cruelty.

He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, Friday, September 1.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0583 of August 19.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.