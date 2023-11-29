News you can trust since 1873
Man charged with more than 20 shoplifting offences after spate of thefts across Fleetwood

A man has been charged with more than 20 shoplifting offences following a spate of thefts across Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Darren McCaul, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Tuesday (November 28) following a spate of thefts across the Fleetwood area.

The 24-year-old was later charged with 22 shoplifting offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 29).

A man has been charged following a spate of thefts across Fleetwood
What is the maximum sentence for theft?

Currently, shoplifting does not automatically lead to time in prison.

If the goods are worth less than £200, the maximum sentence is six months in prison, but this type of offence is usually dealt with by issuing a postal fine.

Anything over £200 could lead to a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.