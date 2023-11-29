A man has been charged with more than 20 shoplifting offences following a spate of thefts across Fleetwood.

Darren McCaul, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Tuesday (November 28) following a spate of thefts across the Fleetwood area.

The 24-year-old was later charged with 22 shoplifting offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 29).

What is the maximum sentence for theft?

Currently, shoplifting does not automatically lead to time in prison.

If the goods are worth less than £200, the maximum sentence is six months in prison, but this type of offence is usually dealt with by issuing a postal fine.