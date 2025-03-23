A man has been charged with escaping from a prison van on the on the M55 in Preston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Cooper, 33, was charged with escaping from lawful custody after he allegedly fled from the GEOAmey vehicle while travelling to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Jamie Cooper, 33, remains on the run after escaping from a prison van on the M55 while being transported to Lancaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 19) | National World

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, said Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said they received a report of an alleged escape on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am on Wednesday.

Cooper was found in Blackburn on Saturday afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton was stopped by officers.