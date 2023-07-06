Ryan Coyne, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested after police spotted him and another man ‘behaving suspiciously’ in Whitegate Drive.

The pair were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one was found in possession of a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine along with numerous mobile phones and cash.

Coyne has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The other man, a 27-year-old from Huddersfield, was arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Kathryn Riley, of Blackpool Police, said: “I hope that our continued activity against drugs clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime, which is a threat to communities across Lancashire.

“Drugs can do serious harm to society and this operation sends out a clear message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing in Lancashire.”

The arrests were made during Operation Warrior – Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

It is part of Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan which aims to give priority to the disruption and dismantling of organised crime.