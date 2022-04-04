Man charged with biting off women's ear

A man has appeared at court charged with biting off a woman’s ear.

Twenty-year-old Aidan Dickinson of Lytham Road, South Shore, is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm as a result of the alleged attack.

He is also charged with assaulting a police officer.

Dickinson did not enter a plea and his cases were sent to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court on May 4 by Blackpool Magistrates.

He was reminded in custody by the bench until his next hearing.