Man charged with biting off women's ear
A man has appeared at court charged with biting off a woman’s ear.
By Simon Drury
Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:38 pm
Twenty-year-old Aidan Dickinson of Lytham Road, South Shore, is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm as a result of the alleged attack.
He is also charged with assaulting a police officer.
Dickinson did not enter a plea and his cases were sent to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court on May 4 by Blackpool Magistrates.
He was reminded in custody by the bench until his next hearing.