Man charged with being member of county lines drugs gang
An alleged member of the latest county lines gang said to be flooding Blackpool with drugs has appeared at court .
Sixteen people are said to have been behind the operation to bring heroin and crack cocaine to be sold on the resort's streets.
Before Blackpool Magistrates was 19-year-old Zander Dick of Balmoral Way ,Prescot,Merseyside.
He is charged with conspiracy to supply the drugs .
The court heard fifteen others allegedly involved were arrested in Huyton .
Dick was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 30.
He was remanded in custody.
County lines” gangs refers to the transportation of drugs from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries. It is the process by which urban drug gangs distribute and sell to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines. Sometimes vulnerable people or children are used by the gangs.