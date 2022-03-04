Man charged with being member of county lines drugs gang

Sixteen people are said to have been behind the operation to bring heroin and crack cocaine to be sold on the resort's streets.

Before Blackpool Magistrates was 19-year-old Zander Dick of Balmoral Way ,Prescot,Merseyside.

He is charged with conspiracy to supply the drugs .

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The court heard fifteen others allegedly involved were arrested in Huyton .

Dick was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 30.

He was remanded in custody.