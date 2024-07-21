Man charged following reports of suspicious person following woman in St Annes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024
A man has been charged following reports of a suspicious person following a woman in St Annes.

A woman was recently followed by an unknown man in the St Annes area.

A man was later identified and arrested in connection with the incident.

A man was charged following reports of a suspicious person following a woman in St AnnesA man was charged following reports of a suspicious person following a woman in St Annes
The 45-year-old, from Kettering, has since been charged with a public order offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He will appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 30, 2024.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are not looking for any other persons in connection with this matter.

“We hope this provides reassurance to our local community.”

