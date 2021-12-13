Man charged by detectives investigating burglary and vehicle offences in St Annes

A man was charged and named by detectives investigating burglary and vehicle offences in St Annes.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:10 pm

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of alleged offences in the Riley Avenue and Cartmell Road areas overnight on November 23.

A local man was arrested in connection with the investigation last week, detectives said.

Tyler McPherson, 25, of St Andrews Road South, St Annes, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft from a vehicle and four vehicle interference offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service,

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday (December 10).

Read More

Read More
Police car attacked in Fleetwood as officers respond to incident

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A man was charged and named by detectives investigating burglary and vehicle offences in St Annes