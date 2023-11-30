Man charged and named after spree of commercial burglaries across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys
A man has been charged following a spree of burglaries at commercial premises across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys.
Lancashire Police recently asked for the public’s help in finding an individual following a number of commercial burglaries in Blackpool.
Officers confirmed on Thursday (November 30) that Martin Brown, from Sunderland, was arrested in connection with the incidents.
The 60-year-old was later charged with seven burglary offences across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys.
He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court.