Man charged and named after spree of commercial burglaries across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys

A man has been charged following a spree of burglaries at commercial premises across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Lancashire Police recently asked for the public’s help in finding an individual following a number of commercial burglaries in Blackpool.

Officers confirmed on Thursday (November 30) that Martin Brown, from Sunderland, was arrested in connection with the incidents.

The 60-year-old was later charged with seven burglary offences across Blackpool, Kirkham, Poulton and Cleveleys.

He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court.