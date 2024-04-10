Man charged and another arrested after a cannabis farm was found in Blackpool
Yesterday, officers were called to a disturbance on Yorkshire Street, Blackpool in the early hours of the morning. Officers attended and arrested two males.
Upon entering a nearby property, officers found a cannabis grow spread across three floors.
Electricity North West later attended to make the premise safe, and the grow was dismantled.
Ardit Hoxha, 36, of no fixed address, has since been charged with production of a controlled drug and is due to appear in court today.
A male, 30, from County Durham, who was arrested, has since been bailed.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via our website Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.
Lancashire Police are also encouraging residents to take part in their Lancashire Talking survey and to sign up to In the Know to keep updated with what’s going on in your area.